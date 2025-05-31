UBS Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $315.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $260.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

Shares of ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

