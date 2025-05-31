UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UiPath by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.