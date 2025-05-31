UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PATH. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UiPath from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in UiPath by 198.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

