Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $465.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $469.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.70 and a 200 day moving average of $387.99. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

