Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $491.98. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 24,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

