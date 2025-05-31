Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $469.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 36,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

