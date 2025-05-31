US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of XBIL opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.21.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
