US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of XBIL opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,851,000.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

