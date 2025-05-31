USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.02% from the stock’s previous close.

USA Rare Earth Trading Up 8.1%

USA Rare Earth stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. USA Rare Earth has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth

About USA Rare Earth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Rare Earth stock. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth Inc ( NASDAQ:USAR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 692,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. USA Rare Earth makes up 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of USA Rare Earth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

