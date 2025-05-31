USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.02% from the stock’s previous close.
USA Rare Earth Trading Up 8.1%
USA Rare Earth stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. USA Rare Earth has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.
