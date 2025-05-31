V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 162.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of V2X worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get V2X alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVX. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of V2X by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V2X

In other news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $103,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,862.65. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

V2X Price Performance

NYSE VVX opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 161.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.