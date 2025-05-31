Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEVGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $285.70 and last traded at $278.85, with a volume of 6130238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.49.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

