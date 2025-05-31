Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $234.49, but opened at $268.59. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $281.60, with a volume of 983,290 shares trading hands.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.