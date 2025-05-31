Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Veren were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Veren by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Veren by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 689,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veren by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 219,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veren by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

VRN opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. Veren Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

