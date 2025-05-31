Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.53. Vestis shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 221,428 shares.

Specifically, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,803,899 shares in the company, valued at $113,387,510.97. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 109,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $659,498.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,489,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,861,529.45. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other Vestis news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 377,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,222,161.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,380,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,261,150.89. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Vestis Trading Down 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.78 million, a P/E ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Vestis by 65.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,836,000 after buying an additional 2,426,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 49.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 3,309,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 980,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

