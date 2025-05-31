Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 290.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.79 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

