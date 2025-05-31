Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 332,066.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $8.68 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $363.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

