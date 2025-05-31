Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ITOS

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $381.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,543.82. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,267.64. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.