Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to “Overweight”

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

NYSE THC opened at $168.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,072 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,590. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

