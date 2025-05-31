What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for SQM Q2 Earnings?

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

NYSE SQM opened at $30.43 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $39,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $35,832,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $37,170,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $19,666,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

