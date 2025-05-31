What is Wedbush’s Forecast for ACRS Q2 Earnings?

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 136.65%.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRS
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aclaris Therapeutics
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.