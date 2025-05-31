What is Wedbush’s Forecast for ACRS Q2 Earnings?

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 136.65%.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

