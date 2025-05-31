WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:WHFCL opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

