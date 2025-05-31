Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Short Interest Up 98.0% in May

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the April 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YHGJ opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Yunhong Green CTI has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong Green CTI had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

