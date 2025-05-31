Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for Steven Madden

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Steven Madden by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

