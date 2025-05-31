Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Landstar System

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 0.4%

Landstar System stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.