Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System
Landstar System Trading Down 0.4%
Landstar System stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar System
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.