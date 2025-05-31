Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for Fortinet Q2 Earnings

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $99,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,183.84. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 697,818 shares of company stock worth $69,539,128 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,648,000 after buying an additional 387,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,999,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

