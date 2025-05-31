Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for VAC Earnings

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

