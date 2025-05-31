Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Sunoco Earnings

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.48). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

