Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Onsemi Earnings

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Onsemi in a report released on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Onsemi from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.6%

ON opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $378,312,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

