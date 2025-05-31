Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for TEVA Earnings

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 197,885.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,055,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after buying an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,283,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 416.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

