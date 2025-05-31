Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for CPRX Earnings

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,879 shares of company stock worth $8,214,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

