Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for UBER Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,103,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

