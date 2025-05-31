Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for MKS Instruments

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for MKS Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 424.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

