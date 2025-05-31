Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $251.11, but opened at $262.83. Zscaler shares last traded at $268.00, with a volume of 1,213,293 shares.

The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 9.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

