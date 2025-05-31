Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Stock Up 9.1%

Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $87,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

