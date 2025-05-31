Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.12.

Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $87,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

