Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) versus Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head to Head Survey

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Zurich Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $48.52 million 0.53 -$35.03 million ($0.97) -0.37 Zurich Insurance Group $59.51 billion 1.73 $4.35 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Argo Blockchain and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 1 0 0 1.50 Zurich Insurance Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -92.08% N/A -59.43% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain



Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Zurich Insurance Group



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

