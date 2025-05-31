ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $0.65 on Friday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.08% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

