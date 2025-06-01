10,138 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roy Shoshani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,922.50. This represents a 10.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

