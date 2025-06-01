10,631 Shares in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD) Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance

AIBD stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

About Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (AIBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.