10,631 Shares in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD) Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance
AIBD stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $27.32.
About Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares
