23,182 Shares in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.06% of Lantronix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $4,120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 186,479 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 483,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lantronix from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $31,673.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,305.01. This trade represents a 5.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer purchased 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,425 shares in the company, valued at $516,847.50. This represents a 8.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,011 shares of company stock valued at $129,023. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

