3,162 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CIBR opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

