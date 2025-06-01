39,035 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IMAX by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IMAX Stock Up 0.4%
IMAX stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on IMAX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.
IMAX Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
