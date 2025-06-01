64,019 Shares in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Astronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 181,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,149 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 881,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 325,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 881.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 372,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 302,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,794.30. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $205.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

