6,859 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $1,449,914.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,290. This trade represents a 33.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.1%

PJT Partners stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.77 and a twelve month high of $190.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

