Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,663 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,884,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,823,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 45,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $795.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.