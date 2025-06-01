Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.8%

Alamo Group stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.07 and a twelve month high of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.95.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALG. Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W cut Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,787.76. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

