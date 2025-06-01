American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,479 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,223,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,431,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 184,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,505,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 472,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $22.85.
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AEO
American Eagle Outfitters Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Eagle Outfitters
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.