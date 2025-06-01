Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Aspire Biopharma Stock Performance

Aspire Biopharma stock opened at $0.43 on Friday.

About Aspire Biopharma

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc, early-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and marketing of disruptive technology for delivery mechanisms for do no harm drugs in the United States. The company provides Sublingual Aspirin Product, which addresses cardiology emergencies and pain management.

