Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 54,551 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 673,050 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 6,409.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 635,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,971,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,593,000 after acquiring an additional 212,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $6,278,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $135,264.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,539. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO opened at $27.15 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $957.53 million, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

