Barclays Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $290.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 9.1%

Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.33. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,710,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Zscaler by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.