Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BAYRY stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.58.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.17%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

