Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

